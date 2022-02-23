Joe J. Hastings, Sr., 88 of Albany, GA, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in the presence of his children. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Putney on 1125 Antioch Road Albany, GA at 3pm with visitation starting at 2 pm. Rev. Danny Evans will officiate with interment following at Floral Memory Gardens.

Survivors include his children, Teresa Townsend (Barry), Sheila Torongeau (Lyle) and Joe J. Hastings, Jr. (Angie), his grandchildren, Amber Martel (Brandon), Brittany Townsend (John Graham), Dawn Mason (Joshua), Mindy Torongeau, Jason Townsend, Miranda Clark and Morgan Clark and his great children, Emma Torongeau, Hunter Mason, Conner Mason, Olivia Martel, Abigail Martel, Sophie Graham and Kayden Graham.

In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations in memory of Mr. Hastings to the First Baptist Church of Putney, P.O. Box 336 Putney, GA 31782

To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.