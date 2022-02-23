...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and south central and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Joe J. Hastings, Sr., 88 of Albany, GA, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in the presence of his children. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Putney on 1125 Antioch Road Albany, GA at 3pm with visitation starting at 2 pm. Rev. Danny Evans will officiate with interment following at Floral Memory Gardens.
Survivors include his children, Teresa Townsend (Barry), Sheila Torongeau (Lyle) and Joe J. Hastings, Jr. (Angie), his grandchildren, Amber Martel (Brandon), Brittany Townsend (John Graham), Dawn Mason (Joshua), Mindy Torongeau, Jason Townsend, Miranda Clark and Morgan Clark and his great children, Emma Torongeau, Hunter Mason, Conner Mason, Olivia Martel, Abigail Martel, Sophie Graham and Kayden Graham.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations in memory of Mr. Hastings to the First Baptist Church of Putney, P.O. Box 336 Putney, GA 31782
