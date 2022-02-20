Mr. Joe Lane Nix, 83 of Albany, GA. Died January 27, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held Saturday Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Sherwood Baptist Church. The family will receive friends before the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church.
Mr. Nix was born Nov. 3, 1938, in Early County, GA, son of the late Henry Nix and Rebecca Nix. He previously worked for 10 years at United Parcel Service and formerly owned and operated Heritage Bridal and Formal Wear, Joe Nix Dodge Dealership and most recent Leather Medic for 20 years. He loved playing golf, loved his family, loved his church and was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church. Other than his parents he is also preceded in death by his son, Joey Richie Nix and his brother, Jim Nix.
He is survived by his wife Julia C. Nix of Albany, GA., children, Bill Nix (Connie), Leesburg, GA., David Nix (Teresa), Suffolk, VA, Diane Massner, (Corbin) Mediapolis, IA, Winn Wright (Chris), Portland, OR and Lance Wright (Hollie), Dallas, GA., grandchildren, Jamie Nix, Michelle Nix Neria, DJ Nix, TA Morgan, Brandon Morgan, Tara Morgan Barrera, Dylan Wright, Blue Wright, Ansley Wright Kocopi, Ian Wright and Allen Haire and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring, please make donations to michaeljfox.org (Parkinson's Foundation) in memory of Joe Nix.
