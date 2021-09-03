Mr. Joe Walker, Sr., 85, of Worth County, died on Friday, September 3, 2021 at his residence.
The funeral service was held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel, interment followed in the Kimball Cemetery. The Rev. Billy Wilkes, and Rev. Gary Holton officiated.
Mr. Walker was born on September 20, 1935 in Worth County, to the late Thomas Albritton and Susie Griner Walker. He had lived Worth County most of his life and was a contractor at Walker Builders. Mr. Walker enjoyed fishing, gardening, and his tractors. He loved spending time with his friends and family. Mr. Walker was a member of the Doerun Church of God.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Love Walker of Worth County; children, Doris Walker Morey of Worth County, Lisha Cawley (Ron) of Lee County, Tommy Walker, Danny Milner (Jennifer), Gary Milner (Mandy), and Kelly Holton (Tim) of all of Worth County; 15 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Walker was preceded in death by a son, Joseph "Joey" Walker July 1, 2020, and a son-in-law, John "Moe" Morey on January 25, 2017.
