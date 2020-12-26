Joel Glenn Eubanks, 65, of Albany, died on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his home.
His memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Eubanks was born in Albany and lived most of his life in Leesburg. He lived for a while in Panacea, FL before moving back to Albany in 2019. He formerly worked at Eubanks Well Drilling and after moving to Florida, he worked with Ochlockonee Bay Realty and Coastal Shores Properties. He was a member of the Wakulla Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his wife: Jacque Eubanks, Albany; a son: Chase Eubanks (Karen), Albany; a daughter: Jodi Eubanks (Shannon Porter), Panacea, FL; grandchildren: Ryan Price, Justin Price, Samantha Eubanks, Alexia Porter; 3 sisters: Pamela Wynfield, Cathy Clardy, and Joy Eubanks; sister in law: Jeanne Mack (Dennis); brother in law: Jimmy Barnes; his dog, Zeus, aka Rooster.
Those desiring may send memorials to a favorite charity.
