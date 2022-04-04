Mrs. Joeldine (Jo) Ball Lawson, 94, of Albany, Georgia, went home to our creator early Sunday, April 3, 2022. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 am at Grace City Church in Albany, GA. Rev. Steve McBrayer, Rev. Joshua Copron, Rev. Matthew Lawson, and Rev. Mike Lawson will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Lawson was born March 22, 1928 in Indian town, Florida, and is the daughter of the late W.W. and Emma Ball. "Jo" was a graduate of the Carol Lynn College of Business Administration in 1947, an accomplished pianist and organist, and a published author in over a dozen languages. Her fierce love of her late husband Dr. William A. (Doc) Lawson, her four treasured children, and her extended family was only surpassed by her love for her savior Jesus Christ and the word he gave us. In her presence, she insisted you be fed by the delicious food she would prepare, and by the sustaining Word of God He prepared for us. A thankful daughter and sister, a loving and adoring wife, a proud mother, and a doting grandmother were only a few of the roles she filled in our lives. The perfect picture of grace, class, dignity, poise, and tenacious devotion, Mrs. Lawson will be missed dearly and forever. But her legacy lives on in those who loved and knew her, and who were touched by her prayer and testimony of Christ's healing, mercy, love, and forgiveness.
Mrs. Joeldine Lawson was preceded in death by her husband Dr. William A. Lawson, four brothers and sisters, Miriam Ball Thorton, Aaron Ball, Martha Ball Morgan, and Dr. Winston Noah Ball. She is survived by her brother Dr. William Abner Ball and wife Sara of Thomasville, Ga., her four beloved children, William M. Lawson Sr. and wife Lisa of Macon Ga., Iris A. Bezares and husband Johnny of Cleveland, TN., Dr. Nathan Lawson and wife Connie of Albany, Ga., and Gina L. McBrayer and husband Stephen of Albany, Ga., eighteen grandchildren, William M. Lawson, Jr., Eric R. Lawson (wife Jen), Derek A. Lawson (wife Carlyn), Matthew B. Lawson (wife Ashley), Chad Guyton (wife Laura), Brandon Guyton (wife Noemi), Andrew Guyton, Dustin Guyton (wife Chanelle), Chase Guyton (wife Olivia ), Jordan Guyton (wife Kyleigh), Corey Lawson, Jacob Lawson, McKenzie Lawson, Natalie Lawson, Ginessa Morgan (husband James), Candice Brown (husband David), Zachary McBrayer (wife Ashley), Avery McBrayer, and twenty-four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Grace City Church.
