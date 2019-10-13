Joeseph McCarty, Jr.

Joseph Franklin "Frankie" McCarty, Jr., 56, of Doerun, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville FL.
Funeral services will be 4:00PM Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Cobb Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Henry Bass and Rev. Mickey Jacobs officiating. Interment will follow in Doerun Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM-8:00PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Cobb Funeral Chapel.
Casketbearers will be Gary Jenkins, Al Lanier, J. Brown, Wade Etheridge, Jerry Smith, Mark Aldridge, Richard Beasley and Kenny Sikes. Honorary casketbearers will be Frank Sweet, Jim Hancock, Ed Valentin, Chris Johnson, David Carter, Carmen Nastri, Travis Hobby, Robert Todd, Jody Brown, Jimmy Thomas, Lanis Lane, Bob Branch, Pete Spradley and Willie Thrift.
Born October 18, 1962 in Moultrie, he was the son of Jane Hortman McCarty of Doerun and the late Joe McCarty. Mr. McCarty was an environmental technician with Sodexo Services and was a member of Doerun United Methodist Church. He was a 1980 graduate of Colquitt County High School, attended ABAC, was a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, a horse trainer, calf roper and a bulldogger.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his fiance, Kim Callahan of Waycross; son, Aubrey McCarty of Doerun; daughter, Rebekah Hines Sanders and Mike of Moultrie; sister, Janna Eidson and Harold of Doerun; niece, Lynsey Bell and Timothy; nephew, Adam Eidson and Erika; his little buddy, Garrison Pohl; several cousins and other family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis TN. 38101.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
