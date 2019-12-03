Mr. John Lamar Arnold, Jr. 89 of Albany, GA died Monday December 2, 2019 at Pruitt Health and Rehab.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019 2:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Thad Haygood will be officiating. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Mr. Arnold was born in Macon, GA on October 15, 1930. Several years he and his parents the late John Lamar Arnold Sr. and Pearl Baggarly Arnold moved to Albany. John's father had accepted a job as manager of Albany, Water, Gas and Light.
Mr. Arnold attended and graduated from the Albany School System. He was a graduate of Mercer University where he held a Leadership position in the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and the United States Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War.
Mr. Arnold was employed by Phillips Petroleum for many years as a Sales Representative and later became owner of Arnold Petroleum. He also became a Realtor for Walden and Kirkland. His hobbies were hunting and fishing. Mr. Arnold was a member of the Dougherty County Kiwanis Club and he served as a volunteer on the Food Bank Board of Directors. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he served as an usher and was a member of the Fellowship Class.
Mr. Arnold is survived by his wife Marian Whaley Arnold; a son Col. (Retired) John Stephen Arnold (Beth) of Dothan, AL; a daughter Stephanie Whaley Arnold of Albany; two grandchildren Katherine Arnold Holliday (Brandon) of St. Paul, Minnesota and Kristin Arnold Fox (Adam) of Montgomery, AL; a cousin Marge Ford of Macon, GA.
In lieu of flowers the family request those desiring make donations to the First United Methodist Church of Albany, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701.
