John Taylor Barge, Jr., 82 of Cuthbert passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Private graveside services will conduct on Monday, April 6, 2020 in the Cuthbert Eastview Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Ivelisse Quinones.
Mr. Barge was born on July 9, 1937 in Moultrie, GA the son of the late John T. Barge, Sr. and the late Eupha McNair Barge. He was a 1955 graduate of Norman Park High School and a 1957 graduate of Norman Junior Baptist College. His first job in 1957 was at the Citizens Bank in Tifton where he served as cashier for 16 years and was Vice President of the Board of Directors. In 1973 he became Executive Vice President of the Cuthbert Citizens Bank which became First State Bank and Trust where he served on the Albany Board of Directors. He became President of the Cuthbert Branch of the Regions Bank and retired from there in 2002 after 45 years of banking. He was a member of the Cuthbert United Methodist Church, served as chairman of the Cuthbert Housing Authority and served as chairman of the Randolph Development Authority. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Bobby Joe Barge and a daughter-in-law, Theresa Avery Barge.
Survivors include his wife of over 62 years, Joann Arrington Barge, of Cuthbert, 2 Sons, Danny (Nancy) Barge of Grantville, GA and Kenny Barge of London, England, 2 granddaughters, Danielle (Eric) Daniels and LeeAnn (James) Miller and 6 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Cuthbert United Methodist Church at P. O. Box 449 Cuthbert, GA 39840.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.