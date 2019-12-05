Mr. John West Bowen, 61, of Albany died Tuesday December 3, 2019 at his residence.
His memorial service will be held Friday December 6, 2019 11:00AM at Kimbrell-Stern. Rev. Ronnie Kinsaul will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born in California, Mr. Bowen lived in Albany lived in Albany most of his life where he worked with Bellsouth and Dougherty County Public Works. He was a graduate of Riverview Academy. Mr. Bowen loved Alabama and San Francisco football.
He was preceded in death by his parents John E. Bowen and Wilma West Bowen.
Survivors include his wife Missy Harris McCorkle Bowen of Albany; a son John Levi Bowen and his wife Joey of Atlanta; two grandchildren Preston Bowen and Tyler Bowen; a brother Tom Bowen and his wife Julie of Tuscaloosa, AL; his ex-wife Susan Bowen of Atlanta.
