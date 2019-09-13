Edison, GA
John Henry Brown, Sr
Mr John Henry "Buddy" Brown, Sr of Edison, GA, passed Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation, Albany GA.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mt Nebo Baptist Church, 3056 GA Highway 41, Morgan, GA with Rev. Jack Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Jacobs Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 5515 Fountain Bridge Road, Edison, GA. His body will lie in state at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of service.
There will be a wake on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home.
COLLINS FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Edison, GA 39846
(229) 835-2422

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.