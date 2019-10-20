John A. Burns (USAF, SSGT, Ret), 90, of Albany, GA, passed away on October 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. In celebration of his life, visitation will be Monday, October 21, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and services will be held the following day, October 22, at 12:00 p.m. Both will be held at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Doc Rufus Williams and Father Chris will officiate. Interment will follow at Andersonville National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Johnny was born to the late Julita and Dennis Burns, oldest of nine, on October 28, 1928 in Manila, Philippines. At the age of 13, he joined the Philippine Guerrilla forces to search for his dad who was Missing in Action. He came to the States in 1952, joined the United States Air Force, and served 20 years. He worked at K-Mart and was lovingly known as "The Camera Man". Many people also called him Mr. Miyagi. He was an active member of the American Legion. He was the father of 9 children, 5 in the Philippines and 4 in America, and also had a special place in his heart for his extended family all over the globe.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, a daughter, Olivia, 2 sons, Walter and Dennis, and 3 brothers, Roy, Richard, and Dennis Burns.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Cindy Burns, and his previous wife, Mila Burns, his 6 children, Joan Burns of Marikina City, Philippines, BJ Burns of Palm Dale, CA, Richard Burns II (Anna) of Atlanta, GA, Roxanne Burns Hargis (Randy) of Kansas City, MO, Maria Burns Hibbard (Rob) of Peshtigo, WI, John Burns Jr. (Amy) of Hoschton, GA, his siblings, Alberta Dila of Thailand, Elizabeth Valerio, Mary Ricalde, and Rezzy Baldervarona, all of Guam, and 64 grandchildren and great grandchildren combined.
Those desiring please make memorials to Phoebe Community Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
