Americus, GA
John Paul Bush
John Paul Bush, 89 of Americus, passed away peacefully Monday December 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Rehoboth Baptist Church with interment to follow at Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Earl Dunmon, Rev. James Beckett and Jimmy Melvin will officiate. A visitation will be held Friday, December 27th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services and at other times at the family residence, 195 Horseshoe Circle.
Paul was born December 9, 1930 in Sumter County GA. He was the son of the late John Frank Bush and the late Ruth Roberts Bush. He was a Master Brick Mason, a contractor and developer. He owned and operated Paul Bush Builders for over 60 years. In 1991, he along with his wife opened and operated Granny's Kitchen. He was a prior National Representative of Home Builders Association. Mr. Bush was a devoted member and Deacon of Rehoboth Baptist Church. Mr. Bush served in the Army National Guard and was also a Gideon.
Survivors include his loving wife, of years 65, Martha Dean Driggers Bush of Americus, GA. Three daughters: Brenda Bush Crawford of Americus, Monica (Sport) Horne of Americus and Johnna (Michael) Hortman of Ellaville. Three brothers: Silas (Joann) Bush of Americus, Frank (Lula) Bush of Americus and Gene (Estelle) Bush of Ellaville. Four grandchildren: Leslie (Jarrett) Hartsfield of Americus, GA, Kerri (Michael) Lloyd of Americus, GA, Michael (Halley) Hortman and Patrick Hortman of Ellaville. Five great grandchildren: Trevor (Linsey) Jennings, Kaylyhn Jennings, Braden Jennings, Hampton Lloyd and Saylor Lloyd, all of Americus. One great-great grandchild: Harper Jennings of Americus. Two step great grandchildren: Cruz Layfield and Oscar Lloyd of Ellaville. A Brother-in-law: Charlie Mac Driggers of Maryville, TN and a number of nieces and nephews. Caregivers: Lorene Rouland, Angela Gardner, Johnny White, Barbara Burts, Ethel Finch and others
Mr. Bush was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers: Marie Bush Watts, Oscar Bush and Earl Bush. Two brother-in-law's: Lindberg Driggers and Joe Driggers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 641 Americus, GA 31709 or to the Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251
