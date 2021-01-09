John Cole Singleton, 28, Americus, GA, formerly of Lee County, died Friday, January 8, 2021.
His funeral service will be at 2 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church Cemetery in Perry, GA. He will lie in state at Kimbrell-Stern on Monday, January 11 from 10 AM to 5 PM.
John was born in Albany and graduated from Lee County High School in the Class of 2011. He attended South Georgia Technical College in Americus. He currently worked repairing appliances. John was a member of Christ's Sanctified Holy Church in Leesburg, GA. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Nina Childress and Ike and Jewell Singleton.
John is survived by his parents: James Singleton and June Childress Singleton, Americus, formerly of Lee County; a son: Stephen Cole Singleton, Lee County; a sister: Jenna Singleton, Americus; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Those desiring may send memorials to the Sumter County Humane Society, 108 Industrial Blvd., Americus, GA 31719 or to Christ's Sanctified Holy Church, 791 White Pond Rd., Leesburg, GA 31763.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.