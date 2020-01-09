John Daniels

Albany, GA
John Henry Daniels
Mr. John Henry Daniels, 95, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at The Oaks Assisted Living in Leesburg.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg, with Rev. Chris Pollock and Rev. James Howell officiating. He will be laid to rest at Andersonville National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday evening, January 9th, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests that instead of wearing black, all guests wear patriotic colors to honor the life of Mr. Daniels.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 74 years, Lucille Bryan Daniels of Albany; children, Janice Boyer of Leesburg, and Gail Williams and her husband Gary of Albany; four grandchildren, Rusty Lane and his wife Wendy, Chris Boyer, Andrea Pollock and her husband Rev. Chris Pollock, and Natalie Sivo; six great-grandchildren, Amber Lane, Kristen Johnson and her husband JD, Madison Boyer, Lauren Pollock, Breanna Pollock, and Jalynn Sivo.
