Shellman, Ga.
John A. Duke
John A. Duke, 73, of Shellman, GA died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, January 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Bruce Pittman, Rev. Brad Savage and Mr. Tyler Taylor will officiate.
Born in Worth Co., GA, Mr. Duke was a retired farmer and had also worked with Pressley Electric during his working career. He was a member of Shellman First Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt D. Duke and Lillie Bias Duke, sons, William Tony McCook, John Anthony (Tony) Duke, brothers, James Duke, Ralph Duke, Harold Duke and David Duke, sisters, Virginia Heard, Jean Walters and Joyce Riley.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Commander Duke, Shellman, GA, a son, James Thomas (Tommy) McCook (Candice), Shellman, GA, daughters, Pam Duke Taylor (Cleve), Leesburg, GA, Sheila Marie Watson (Michael), Morven, GA, fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of John A. Duke to Shellman First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 205, Shellman, GA, 39886.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
