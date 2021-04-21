John Eugene "Gene" Kennedy, 88, of Cuthbert, GA died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the Calhoun County Nursing Home in Edison, GA. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 25, 2021 in the Cuthbert Eastview Cemetery with Rev. Jackie Williams officiating. Friends are welcome however masks are encouraged and social distancing will be required.
Gene was born on January 17, 1933 in Bronwood, GA the son of the late John Lee and Carolyn Glass Kennedy. He was an Army Veteran, retired as the Cuthbert Postmaster, a member of the Cuthbert CB Club and a member of the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lucy Engram Kennedy.
Survivors include his daughter, Debbie (Mark) Brooks of Cuthbert, son Dwayne (Evanne) Kennedy of Quitman, sister, Doris Miller, brother, Gordon (Jean) Kennedy of Albany, 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday at the graveside from 1:00 until funeral time. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Baptist Church c/o Gloria Melton 887 District Line Rd. Cuthbert, GA 39840.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
