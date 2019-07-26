John C. Faison of Albany, GA departed this life on July 21,2019 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral Service will be held Saturday July 27,2019 at 3 P.M. in the sanctuary of Zion Christian Fellowship , 1201 W Highland Ave, Albany, GA 31707. Interment will follow in the Antioch Church Cemetery. J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.
J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service
Albany,GA 31705
229-430-8800
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.