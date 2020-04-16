John Phillip Fox, 66, of Waverly Hall GA, formerly of Albany, GA, died at his residence on April 10, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Albany.
Phillip was born December 19, 1954 in Atlanta. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. He attended public schools in Atlanta and Albany. Phillip graduated from Albany High School Class of 1973, where he excelled in all studies and played basketball for the AHS Indians. Phillip attended Valdosta State University and Albany Technical College.
He loved sports, history and sports trivia. He had a great love and devotion for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John R. Fox. Survivors include his mother, Jeannine Phillips Fox Rooks; his siblings, Victoria Dorminey (Len), Julianne Snow, Mary Newcomb (Ned); his nieces and nephews Gena Dorminey, Ryan Dorminey (Betsy), Burton Newcomb, Edward Newcomb, Lauren Snow and Haley Snow, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden Fund, c/o St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 N. Jefferson St., GA 31701 or the Albany Chapter of NAMI., P.O. Box 72446, Albany, GA. 31708.
