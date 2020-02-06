Camilla, Ga.
John Henry Green
John Henry "Johnny" Green, 76, from Camilla, GA went to be with the Lord on Friday, 31 January 2020 at Transitions Hospice Care Center in Raleigh, NC.
Johnny was born on 09 July 1943 and was the son of William Samuel Green and Lois Livingston Green. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William Green, from Shelby, NC.
Johnny grew up in Camilla, GA and attended Mitchell County High School where he graduated in 1961. He held multiple positions during his working years, including cutting timber, working with Hercules Bumper, the US Dept of Agriculture, and in HVAC maintenance. His love of animals, nature, and the ocean led him to Wilmington, NC in 1992 where he continued to work in HVAC maintenance and did landscape work for Landfall COA in Wilmington, NC. In 2015, he retired and move to Raleigh, NC. Even in his retirement, he wanted to have a job and he kept up the birdfeeders and was the official greeter for his retirement community, where he was loved by all.
While he was an avid outdoorsman, including hunting, fishing, and gardening, he also loved basketball, music, and helping others. He was loved by many for his kind and compassionate spirit and made an impact on people wherever he went. He always had time for everyone and never failed to make everyone he met feel special. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and he would give to others before ever considering himself. Johnny always had a kind word, a hug or handshake, and a smile for everyone.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Green Vineyard and his son-in-law, Brian Douglas Vineyard of Raleigh, his sister Frances Green Barrett and husband Larry Barrett of Smyrna, TN, his sister Linda Green Bell of Camilla; his nieces and nephews, Joyce Green (Debra), Billy Green (Chip), Lois Barrett Luke (Bill), Larry Barrett, Pam Barrett Hackett (Bill), Todd Barrett (Mindy), Greg Bell (Alissa), and Christopher Bell (Patricia).
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla, GA with interment in Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 - 11:00 a.m, Saturday, prior to service. A Memorial service will be held in Raleigh, NC at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following which were Johnny's favorite charities:
Georgia Wildlife Federation (www.gwf.org)
Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehab Center (www.seaturtlehospital.org),
St. Jude Children's Hospital (www.stjude.org)
John Henry "Johnny" Green, 76, from Camilla, GA went to be with the Lord on Friday, 31 January 2020 at Transitions Hospice Care Center in Raleigh, NC.
Johnny was born on 09 July 1943 and was the son of William Samuel Green and Lois Livingston Green. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William Green, from Shelby, NC.
Johnny grew up in Camilla, GA and attended Mitchell County High School where he graduated in 1961. He held multiple positions during his working years, including cutting timber, working with Hercules Bumper, the US Dept of Agriculture, and in HVAC maintenance. His love of animals, nature, and the ocean led him to Wilmington, NC in 1992 where he continued to work in HVAC maintenance and did landscape work for Landfall COA in Wilmington, NC. In 2015, he retired and move to Raleigh, NC. Even in his retirement, he wanted to have a job and he kept up the birdfeeders and was the official greeter for his retirement community, where he was loved by all.
While he was an avid outdoorsman, including hunting, fishing, and gardening, he also loved basketball, music, and helping others. He was loved by many for his kind and compassionate spirit and made an impact on people wherever he went. He always had time for everyone and never failed to make everyone he met feel special. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and he would give to others before ever considering himself. Johnny always had a kind word, a hug or handshake, and a smile for everyone.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Green Vineyard and his son-in-law, Brian Douglas Vineyard of Raleigh, his sister Frances Green Barrett and husband Larry Barrett of Smyrna, TN, his sister Linda Green Bell of Camilla; his nieces and nephews, Joyce Green (Debra), Billy Green (Chip), Lois Barrett Luke (Bill), Larry Barrett, Pam Barrett Hackett (Bill), Todd Barrett (Mindy), Greg Bell (Alissa), and Christopher Bell (Patricia).
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla, GA with interment in Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 - 11:00 a.m, Saturday, prior to service. A Memorial service will be held in Raleigh, NC at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following which were Johnny's favorite charities:
Georgia Wildlife Federation (www.gwf.org)
Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehab Center (www.seaturtlehospital.org),
St. Jude Children's Hospital (www.stjude.org)
To send flowers to the family of John Henry Green, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.