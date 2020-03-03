John Irwin Harter, 93, of Camilla died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Savannah Court Assisted Living in Camilla.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2019 at Camilla United Methodist Church with interment in Oakview Cemetery. Rev. Keith Goodlett will officiate.
Born July 11, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois he was the son of the late Roy J. Harter and Elizabeth Mills Harter. He graduated from Howell High School in Howell MI in 1944; then served in the U.S. Navy for two years during WW II. Mr. Harter attended the University of Michigan and graduated from Central Radio School in Kansas City, MO in 1949. He was a DJ and engineer for various radio stations until meeting the love of his life, Frances Caldwell in Thomasville, Ga. They would have celebrated 70 years of marriage this November. John was a district manager in the Telecommuication Division - Dept. of Administrative Services for the State of Ga. from 1951-1985. He was a faithful member of Camilla United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. He was preceded in death by his sisters Virginia and Eleanor.
Survivors include his wife, Frances C. Harter of Camilla; daughter, Pat Harter Singleton and husband Phillip of Camilla; son, Tom Harter and wife LeeAnn of Dawsonville, Ga.; grandchildren, Michael McCaskill of Albany; Mandy Beaton and husband Lance of Johns Creek, Rhys Harter and wife Mary Helen of Dawsonville and Thomas Harter of Dawsonville. He is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren: Isla Beaton, Riley Beaton, Gatlin Harter and Jake Harter.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service Wednesday, March 4, 2019 at the Camilla United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Camilla United Methodist Church, PO Box 192, Camilla, Ga. 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla is in charge of arrangements.
