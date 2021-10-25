John Hoyle Radcliffe, Jr., 84 of Leesburg, GA., died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Gulf Coast Regional Hospital in Panama City, FL., Graveside services will be held Friday, October 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Derrell Etheridge will officiate.
Mr. Radcliffe has resided in Leesburg most of his life. He retired from the Georgia Forestry Commission where he served as a forest ranger and electrician for the State of Georgia. Mr. Radcliffe was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the American Legion Post 182. He was an umpire with American Softball Association and umpired many softball and baseball games for many years and served as a referee for basketball games. Mr. Radcliffe was an avid fisherman, enjoyed going out on his boat and fishing with his daughter. He was a jack of all trades having owned and operated Radcliffe Electric and Radcliffe Hay and Cattle. John was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leesburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Hoyle Radcliffe, Sr. and Doris Radcliffe, his daughter, Portia Carol Radcliffe and a sister Martha Ann.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Radcliffe, his daughter Margaret "Beth" Mixon (Scott), his grandchildren, Chad Mixon, Crystal Davis (Marc), Cliff Mixon (Crystal), Macee Penny (Aaron) and Macke Mixon, six great-grandchildren, his brother, David Radcliff (Brenda), his sister, Betty Nesbitt (Jack) and the mother of his children, Nancy Carol Radcliffe.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital P.O. Box 100, Dept 142, Memphis, TN, 38101- 9908 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX, 75284-0692.
