John Jackson

Mr. John "Carlton" Jackson, 85, of Albany died Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Pruitt Health Care in Sylvester, GA.
Born October 11, 1934, Mr. Jackson retired from M&M Mars and was an Army Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Lucile Jackson; two sons David Jackson and Randy Jackson; two brothers Max Jackson and Ronald Jackson; a sister Mildred Clements.
Survivors include his wife Jewell R. Jackson of Albany, GA; his daughter Debbie McGough and his son in law Jimmy McGough of Sylvester, GA; Grandsons Jamie McGough and his wife Kelly of Dallas, GA; John (J.J.) McGough and Jacob McGough both of Worth County. Great-grandchildren Brandon McGough, Daniel McGough, Justyce McGough all of Worth County; Kinly McGough and Karly McGough both of Dallas, GA; a brother Jackie Jackson of Tift County.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Pruitt Health Care of Sylvester, GA and Pruitt Hospice.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer's Association.
