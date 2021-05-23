John Jeffrey Hard

John Jeffrey "Jeff" Hard, 74, of Santa Rosa Beach, FL passed away at home with loved ones on May 4, 2021 after a battle with cancer.
Jeff was born on April 7, 1947 to David & Anne Hard in Miami Beach, FL and raised in Albany, GA. He also lived in Atlanta, Denver, Dawsonville, GA & Scottsdale, AZ before settling in Santa Rosa Beach, FL with his wife Kim. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Kim Teagarden-Hard; his step-son Blake Bennett (Kacie,) grandchildren Chloe, Sawyer, Cash, Georgia Mae and Camryn, Tinsley & Bo. Step-son Chris D'Addario (Joelle,) Jordan, Kade, & Hudson; & Step-son Michael D'Addario, siblings David ("Skeet"), Stewart, & Becca ); many nieces & nephews; and his beloved Miniature Schnauzers Sammy & Lucy.
Jeff served in the United States Air Force from February 17, 1969 to December 12, 1972, including deployments to Vietnam & Thailand. He retired after many years in business management, marketing & sales. Jeff was a devoted stepfather & grandfather. He always had a deep love & humorous way with children. He was a counselor at Athens Y Camps in Tallulah Falls, Ga and was a mentor to many, including the members of his weekly men's group to whom he always made himself available-- day or night. Jeff loved football, boxing, MMA, motors of all kinds -- trucks, motorcycles, hot rods, boats, tractors, RVing & guns. He loved spending time at home with his wife and dogs, and you could usually find him working in his yard or in his garage refinishing Boston Whalers or tinkering with motors. He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, entertaining stories, sharp wit, dry sense of humor and a warm heart. He was a true Southern gentleman with a gentle spirit will be deeply missed by friends, family & all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held for John Jeffrey "Jeff" Hard on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 480 N County Hwy 393, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.
Below are links to the various livestream options for John Jeffery Hard's Memorial Service:
Church livestream page https://boxcast.tv/view/jeff-hard-funeral-297058
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CTKSRB/
Please visit www.daviswatkins.com to sign the guestbook, express condolences and share memories.
