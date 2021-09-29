Mr. John "Johnny" William Cooper, 68, of Albany, died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Matt Schluckebier will officiate.
Mr. Cooper was born on July 5, 1953 in Valdosta, GA. He had lived in Dougherty County most of his life, and was retired from Proctor and Gamble in Albany, where he worked as a production coordinator. Mr. Cooper was an avid Alabama Football fan, and enjoyed watching them play on TV. He loved spending time with his friends, and family, especially his grand and great grandchildren. Mr. Cooper attended Life Church.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Cooper of Albany; children, Wendy Fowler (Mark) of Sylvester, Kristy Cooper Louthan (Eric) of Leesburg, and John Cooper (Kimberly) of Moultrie; mother, Leola Cooper; grandchildren, Clayton Edwards (Logan), Jared Edwards (Courtney), Mason Fowler, Kaitlyn Louthan, Kaylee Louthan, Griffin Louthan, Sara Cooper, and Cindy Jo Cooper; great-grandchildren, Haze Edwards, Steel Edwards, Kinley Edwards, Brooks Vincent, Waylon Edwards, River Edwards, and Jesse Castanon; sisters, Suzanne Simmone (Julius), Darlene Clay, Beverly Cannon (Terry), and Sandra Barmes (Pete); sister-in-law, Ann Cooper; a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his father, Brady L. Cooper, and a brother, Steve Cooper.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Banks Funeral Home.
