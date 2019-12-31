Arlington, TX
John K. Johnson
John K. Johnson, 81, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, 76012. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Moore Funeral Home.
John was born September 6, 1938 in Albany, Georgia to James and Mary Johnson. He graduated from Albany High School in 1956. He is a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He was a member of the Army National Guard.
He was married to his loving wife, Elaine Thompson Johnson in 1970 in Albany, Georgia. John worked with IBM for most of his career in several markets, finally settling in Arlington, Texas in 1978. John retired from IBM in 1990. Afterwards, he had a career in new home sales in the D/FW area.
John was a sports fan and some of his fondest memories were fishing with his late brother Warren Johnson.
John is survived by his loving wife, Elaine Johnson; his brother Ray Johnson, M.D., sister Mariellen Johnson Bateman; sister-in-law; Myra Clark Johnson; children, Kent Johnson and wife, Brenda; Darren Johnson and wife, Chimene, Lou Johnson Hart and husband, Woody, and Jill Johnson Brown and husband, Jassen. John had 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great friends, and his beloved dog, Lucky.
MOORE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
To plant a tree in memory of John Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.