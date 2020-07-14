Mr. John Joseph McHugh, 72, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Aaron McCulley will officiate. Born on August 12, 1947, Mr. McHugh was the son of the late John A. and Harriet Power McHugh. He was a hard working family man who loved his family more than anything. He retired from Yancey Company as a supervisor, enjoyed fishing, camping and bowling. He was Baptist by faith. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Willah Ann Carey McHugh. Survivors include his children, Cindy Stickler (Charles) of Titusville, FL, Carey Lane (Patti) and Stephen McHugh (Amy) all of Baconton and grandchildren, Christy Stickler who serves in The United States Navy and Jaci Conner of Clermont, FL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com. Hall and Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the McHugh family.
Service information
2:00PM
120 Old Pretoria Rd.
Albany, GA 31721
