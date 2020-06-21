John Norris.jpg

John L. Norris, 60, of Albany, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 27, 2020 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. A native of Bainbridge, John had lived most of his life in Albany. He was a supervisor with Fusion Fabrication and loved to hunt and fish. John was an avid bird hunter, trained bird dogs and loved anything to do with the outdoors . He devoted his life to god, his family and his friends. Survivors include his Wife Norma Norris , Sylvester , GA children, Shelley Culpepper (Matt), Sylvester , GA, Dustin Norris (Daphne), Capers, AL, Robert Kruse, Albany, GA grandchildren, Ty Marshall, Kirsten Kruse, James Oliver Norris, John Collin Norris, Regina Kruse, brother, William Norris, Blair, NE, sister, Gail Fuller, Tallahassee, FL close friends, Russell and Hazel Stroud. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St, Ste A , Macon, GA 31201, in his memory. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.