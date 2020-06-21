John L. Norris, 60, of Albany, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 27, 2020 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. A native of Bainbridge, John had lived most of his life in Albany. He was a supervisor with Fusion Fabrication and loved to hunt and fish. John was an avid bird hunter, trained bird dogs and loved anything to do with the outdoors . He devoted his life to god, his family and his friends. Survivors include his Wife Norma Norris , Sylvester , GA children, Shelley Culpepper (Matt), Sylvester , GA, Dustin Norris (Daphne), Capers, AL, Robert Kruse, Albany, GA grandchildren, Ty Marshall, Kirsten Kruse, James Oliver Norris, John Collin Norris, Regina Kruse, brother, William Norris, Blair, NE, sister, Gail Fuller, Tallahassee, FL close friends, Russell and Hazel Stroud. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St, Ste A , Macon, GA 31201, in his memory. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
