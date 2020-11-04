Mr. John Lamar "Man" Clark, 30, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia. Reverend Lucious Mitchell will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, Georgia is in charge of final arrangements.
Mr. Clark leaves to cherish his precious memories: his loving parents, mother, Annie Bell Clark; father, John Henry Clark; brother, Jerome (Diann) Daniels of Dawson, GA; three godsisters, Belinda Lunsford, Kim Murray of Dawson, GA, and Zelma Smith of Eufaula, AL; seven nieces; one nephew; aunts and uncles, Louise (Eddie) Jackson, Beaulah Daniels, Mary (Wylie) Clyde, Wilma Taylor, Lois (Carlton) Lewis, Ruby (Joseph) Daniels, Velma Clark, Ira Thomas, Renee Clark, and Bertha Clark, all of Dawson, GA, Deborah Johnson of Mississippi, Walter Clark and Eugene Miller of Dawson, GA, and Leonard (Barbara) Clark of Washington; and a host of cousins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.