ALBANY - John Lewis Carroll, 80, of Albany, GA, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at his residence.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 775 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Albany, GA with Rev. David Benton officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are recommended.
Grandsons will serve as honorary casketbearers.
Born March 10, 1940, in Albany, GA, he was the son of the late Hestell Carroll and Maydell Hatcher Carroll. He retired from M & M Mars as a maintenance technician. Mr. Carroll was known as an easy-going, dedicated, family-oriented man. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and riding his golf cart. The mountains were a favorite place to visit.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Carroll was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Fillyaw Carroll.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Grier Carroll of Albany; daughters Cherry Crosby and husband Tony of Albany, Sharon Walters and husband Mac of Sale City, Karen Parks and husband Ken of Albany, Anara O'Neal and husband Junior of Albany; step-daughters, Terry Kent and husband Alan of Doerun, and Jane Sinclair of Moultrie; stepson, Scott Grier of Doerun; grandchildren, Kayla Walters, Stetson Walters, Ashley Crosby Newcomb and husband Rob, Kyle Parks and wife Hope, Zach O'Neal and wife Savannah, Haley Crosby, and Caroline O'Neal; several step-grandchildren; one great grandchild, Dixon Rentz Newcomb.
Memorial contributions may be made to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the online guest registry at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.