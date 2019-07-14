John W. Lockerman, Jr., 63, of Hudson, Florida died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson, Florida.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Southside Baptist Church with interment in Oakview Cemetery. Rev. Neal Hager and Andy Wells will officiate.
Born June 16, 1956 in Munich, Germany, Mr. Lockerman was the son of the late John W. Lockerman, Sr. and Gertrud Seawald Lockerman. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Gail Boutwell Lockerman. Mr. Lockerman was an innovator at Proctor & Gamble, working for more than 30 years and received awards for outstanding contributions and leadership in P & G products.
Survivors include three sisters, Edna Dorminey (Felton) of Wetumpka, AL, Darlene Young (Edwin) of Brea, CA, and Linda Barnes (Terry) of Sylvester, GA; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 - 3 p.m., Saturday, before services, at Southside Baptist Church in Camilla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, Mitchell-Baker Camp, P. O. Box 49, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
