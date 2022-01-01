John Lunsford Tracy, III, 79, of Albany, GA, died December 31, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Avalon United Methodist Church.

John was born on August 1, 1942 to Dr. John Lunsford Tracy, Jr. and Julia Nelle Mizell Tracy in Albany, GA. He was raised in Worth County and graduated from Worth County High School. John graduated from the University of Georgia and the Mercer University School of Law.

John moved to Albany, GA shortly after graduation and was employed with the law firm of Taxi Smith and Peter Zack Geer. He was a former Special Agent with the F.B.I., served under Judge Rosser Malone and served as a State Court Judge in Dougherty County, was Chief Assistant District Attorney under Hobart Hind and Britt Priddy and practiced law receiving an award for his service of over fifty years. John enjoyed the practice of law and never turned anyone away that he could help or found someone who could.

John served in the Georgia National Guard and was a former member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elk, The Masonic Order, The Southwest Georgia Sporting Club and the Albany Hemerocallis Society. He was a member of Avalon United Methodist Church, the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class, a former Sunday School teacher, former Chairman of The Administrative Board and assisted his wife with a weekly Bible Study. He loved church, reading the Bible, serving many communities in the area. John was also a former certified Lay Speaker with the United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sherry Thaden Tracy of Albany, GA, two step-children, James Thaden Bush of Leesburg, GA and Lori Bush Burnet (Josh) of Albany, GA, four step-grandchildren, Brady Manley of Sumner, GA, Lacy Manley of Albany, GA and Hunter Bush and Kaelin Bush both of Leesburg, GA. He is also survived by an estranged adult child.

Those desiring may make memorials in memory of John to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA, 31721.

