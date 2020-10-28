John M. Oliver, Jr., died on October 27, 2020. Born June 13, 1931, he was the son of the late John M., Sr., and Nettie B. Oliver and widower of Vivian Snellgrove Oliver. After a tour in the United States Air Force, John forged a career in the building supply business and retired in 1996 as the Vice President of AAA Concrete. Save his time serving his country, John lived in Albany, GA, and, as an avid sportsman, spent a lot of his days in the woods of Southwest Georgia.
John will be remembered by his sisters, Nettawyl Davis, Bobbie Hobby, and Alma Oliver; his children, the Rev. Joy O. Davis (Timothy), Kevin K. Oliver (Laura), and Janet S. Puckett (Troy); grandchildren, Rackley O. Davis (Elizabeth), Mason K. Davis, Ivy E. Puckett, Troy L. Puckett III, Bradley C. Corbett, and Haley Firestone; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Deacon's Fund at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 4800 Old Dawson Rd., Albany, GA 31721.
