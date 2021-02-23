John Mark Hickox, 87, of Blakely, GA passed away on Monday evening, February 22, 2021, at his residence due to complications following a stroke. The funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 25th, at Southside Baptist Church with Ashley Brents, Brandon Brents, Daniel Hamon, Will Baxley, Mark Winslett, Jr., and Edward Brownlee serving as pallbearers. Chase and Noah Boydston will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends prior to the service, starting at 1:30. A private family graveside service will be held at Blakely Cemetery. Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to maintain the recommended safe social distancing of six feet and/or wear protective masks in accordance with the State of Georgia guidelines. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations can be made to Kindred Hospice, 432 E. Shotwell St, Bainbridge, GA 39819, or to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 gideons.org. John was born on January 5, 1934 in Arabi, GA to the late Ephriam Joseph and Annie Lou Selph Hickox. John brought his family to Blakely in 1971 to open a Sears, Roebuck and Co. merchant store and later took a job with Georgia Pacific from where he retired after twenty years. Prior to his time in Blakely, he worked as a route manager at RC Cola for thirteen years and opened the first Handy Andy store in Americus, GA. Following retirement, John enjoyed driving tractors for his friends Barney and Edward Brownlee during planting and harvest season. In all, John was a selfless man who would give you the shirt off his back and always saw the good in anyone. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church, loved RC Colas & Moon Pies, fishing with his best friend Mark Winslett, watching the Braves, and never turned the channel when a western was on. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Shattles; a great-grandson, Damien Cole; seven siblings; the mother of his children, Verna Albritton Hickox; and Joann Ellis Hickox. Survivors include his wife of five years, Lois Baxley Hickox; four daughters, Velma Hamon (Gordon) of Albany, GA, Mary Kaye Nobles (David) of Thomasville, GA, Carol Dykes of Albany, and Kristy McLemore (Joe) of Washington, IL; six step-children, Tracy Jenkins of Blakely, Danny Poston of Dothan, Willie Ray Baxley (Sheila) of Sneads, FL, Greg Baxley (Charlotte) of Blakely, Cathy Simmons (Matt) of Blakely, and Joe Baxley (Angela) of Efland, NC; his brother, J.E. Hickox (Carolyn) of Douglasville, GA; over seventy combined grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren; his longtime friends, Mark & Wanda Winslett and Barney & Patricia Brownlee; and numerous extended family members and friends.
