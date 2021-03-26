Mr. John Marvin Harris, 89, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Willson Hospice House.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Crown Hill Cemetery with Rev. Terry Siniard officiating.
Born May 8, 1931, in Zebulon, GA, Mr. Harris was the son of the late Albert C. Harris and Gladys Nicholson Harris. He served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after twenty years with the DOT. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves. He also enjoyed working crossword puzzles and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn Bethune Harris, granddaughter, Stacey; great-granddaughter, Jamie, sister, Jean and brother, Albert, Jr.
Survivors include his sons, Fredrick M. Harris and Carol and Mitchael Harris all of Albany; sister, Christine Taunton of Thomaston; grandson, Freddy; great-grandchildren, Devin, Ayden, Ashton, and Chloe.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.
