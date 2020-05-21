JOHN McALLISTER
Cuthbert, GA
JOHN R. McALLISTER
John Reese McAllister, 95 of Cuthbert passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 22, 2020 in the Cuthbert Eastview Cemetery with Rev. Richard Hawks officiating. Friends are welcome, however social distancing is required.
Mr. McAllister was born on April 8, 1925 in Ft. Gaines, GA the son of the late William Angus and Mildred Monfort McAllister. He was an Army Veteran of World War II, was a retired Machinist for Settles precision, a member of the American Legion Post 30 and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cuthbert. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Donnie Belle McAllister, a sister Janie Lunsford and 3 brothers, Dent McAllister, Thomas Neal McAllister and Angus McAllister.
Survivors include a son, Reese McAllister of Cuthbert, a sister, Mary Frances Bailey of Bartlett, TN, 2 special caregivers, Marjorie Lakes and Harry Richards and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Cuthbert in care of Annie Rae Pearce 209 Maple St. Cuthbert, GA 39840.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
Service information

May 22
Graveside Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00PM
Cuthbert Eastview Cemetery
Webster St.
Cuthbert, Georgia 39840
