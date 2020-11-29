John Michael Cosby

Doerun, Ga-John Michael "Mike" Cosby, 73, of Doerun, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Ga.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Sylvester, Ga. The Rev. Donnie Duncan, The Rev. John King and the Rev. Wallace Willis will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the service at the church. Interment will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Doerun.
Pallbearers will be David Cosby, Christopher Cosby, Tommy Jones, Brice Denmark, Mike Walker and Johnny Bryan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Brooks, Robert Brooks, Scott Mayhew, Steve Parker, Ray Walker, Van Hodge, Joel Williams and members of the Upper Room Sunday School Class and the Building and Grounds Committee of First Baptist Church of Sylvester. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are recommended.
Mike was born April 8, 1947 in Milledgeville, Ga. He was the son of the late Walter West Cosby and Irma Pettigrew Cosby. Mike lived an active and full life. He started out selling pecan orchard equipment with Albany Tractor Company before becoming an Authorized Rainbow Distributor in 1991. He was a very involved member of First Baptist Church in Sylvester, Ga. and served as chairman of the building and grounds committee. He also served as Chairman of the Worth County Board of Commissioners for four years. He loved his family and his country and enjoyed fishing, football, baseball, Nascar, woodworking and working outside.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Bacon Cosby, of Doerun, Ga; two daughters, Jennifer Cosby Denmark (Brice) of Thomasville, Ga. and Stacey Cosby Mathis (Joel Williams) of Leesburg, Ga.; grandchildren are Mackenzie Mathis, Logan Mathis, Leighton Mathis and Aniston Denmark; one great-grandchild, Baylor Singletary; one brother, Wayne Cosby (Mariola) of Kathleen, Ga.; two nephews, David Cosby of Raleigh, N.C. and Christopher Cosby (Lisa) of Augusta, Ga.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Sylvester, Building and Grounds Committee or Benevolence Fund, 207 N. Isabella St., Sylvester, GA 31791.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
