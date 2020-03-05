John "Johnny" T. Nutt, age 56, of Albany, Ga. passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Salley, South Carolina. All are welcome to attend and share remembrances at Mr. Nutt's Celebration of Life, which will be held in the Fellowship hall at Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Albany, Ga. from 2-4 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Trina Bearden. Johnny is survived by his two daughters, Chelsee and Halee of Atlanta, Ga.; father, Wayne and wife Kim Nutt; step-father, Glenn Bearden of Houma, La.; two sisters, Dion Hurd of Celina, TX and Jenna "Charlye" Bearden of Houma, La.; brothers, Lance Nutt of Forsyth, Ga., Ben Gustafson and Aaron Weathers of Lake City, FL. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com
Poteat-Wakefield
Funeral Directors
Albany 229/436-3615
