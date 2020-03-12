Albany, GA
John Clinton Parr
Mr. John Clinton Parr, 86, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Hall and Hall Funeral Home.
A graveside funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Floral Memory Gardens.
Born July 21, 1933 in Miller County, Mr. Parr was the son of the late Arthur and Cora Lee Witt Parr. He worked in construction for many years and was known as a hardworking man who cared well for his family. He was Baptist by faith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Parr was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Ann Hagler Parr.
Survivors include his children, Danny Myers (Shelly) of Blue Ridge, Ricky Myers (Rhonda) of Albany, Stacey Parr (Dana) of Jacksonville, FL and Chris Parr (Shawna) of Albany; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(229) 883-3864
To send flowers to the family of John Parr, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
Mar 13
Graveside
Friday, March 13, 2020
2:30PM
Floral Memory Gardens
120 Old Pretoria Rd.
Albany, GA 31721
Stop watching this guestbook.