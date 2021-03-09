John Paul Jones was tapped on the shoulder by God and followed Him 3:05 p.m. on March 9, 2021.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Albany First United Methodist Church sanctuary beginning at 2:00 pm.. The Reverend Thad Haygood will officiate, assisted by Anna Miller and Laurel Griffith. Others who will take part are Gary Unger, Brandon Keaton, and Mary Beth Hillard. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Albany First United Methodist Church. Mr. Jones's cremated remains will be buried at Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 30.
John Paul was born December 16, 1929 in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and grew up in Albany, Georgia. He graduated from Albany High School in 1947 and attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega and Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, Georgia. He studied through the New York Institute of Photography and graduated from Abby Star Photography School in Miami, Florida. After finishing school, he joined the United States Navy and served from 1950-1954. John Paul spent two years on board the aircraft carrier, USS-WASP/CVA18, as an aerial photographer. He returned to Albany in l954, began work at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, and retired after thirty years.
John Paul was an active member of First United Methodist Church all of his life. He served as Sunday School Superintendent for over fifteen years, was an usher, and served on the Board of Stewards. John Paul was a member of the Georgia Cochran and the Hudson Malone Sunday School Class, serving as President several times. John Paul spent many hours constructing the dining hall and dormitories at Camp Kirksey, a camp supported by First United Methodist Church.
John Paul served on the Lee County Board of Education for fifteen years. He also served on the Health Board of Lee County for over twelve years. John Paul was a volunteer poll worker at a Lee County voting precinct for many years.
John Paul was a member of several organizations: the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 15011, the American Legion Post 30, the National Association of Naval Photography, the National Association Retired Federal Employees, and the USS WASP/CV-CVA-CVS-18 Association.
John Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Dannie Lee and Minnie Claudia (Haddock) Jones, brother, David Lee Jones, and sister, Marion (Jones) Cecil.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, the love of his life, Laura Nan (Parrish) Jones, and two daughters, Laura (Farron) Pasteka of Albany, Georgia and Chimene (Darren) Johnson of St. George Island, Florida. John Paul, "Granddaddy," will be remembered fondly and missed greatly by four granddaughters: Lara Ashley (Kylie) Pasteka, Brittany Grace (Josh) Parham, Kati Morgan (Ricky) Hathcock, Parrish Cates Johnson and Bruce Taylor. He often shared his love of the North Georgia and Smokey Mountains with his granddaughters by taking them on countless camping trips. In fact, he often referred to his granddaughters as his mountain tops because he so loved them. John Paul was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, who enriched his later years: JohnTalon Mathes, Kaia Cates Hathcock, Isaac Taylor Parham, Hudson James Hathcock, Tolliver Reed Pasteka, James Cooper Parham, Hadley Grace Hathcock, Kacen Hunter Taylor, and Paisleigh Grace Taylor.
John Paul is also survived by a brother-in-law, William T. Parrish, and several nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may send memorials to:
First United Methodist Church
302 Flint Ave.
Albany Ga. 31707
Masks and Social Distancing will be required for the celebration.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.