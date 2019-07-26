John H. Phillips, Jr., 82, of Albany, GA, died July 24, 2019 at his residence. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Andy Murdock will officiate.
Mr. Phillips was born in Columbus, GA on February 9, 1937 to the late John and Lucille Phillips, Sr. He graduated from Jordan High School and joined the United States Marine Corps. After serving his Country, Mr. Phillips was employed with Georgia Crown Distributing Company for nineteen years. He was also employed with McKesson Wine and Spirits and AFLAC where he served as the District Manager for seventeen years and then Sales Agent. Mr. Phillips enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time at his place in Spring Creek, FL. He loved to work on special projects around the house and made acquaintances and lifelong friends wherever he went. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Phillips.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Phillips, sons, Rob Phillips of Atlanta, GA, Mark Phillips and his wife Kim, a daughter Amy Riles and her husband Burt all of Albany, GA, his grandchildren, Rebecca Riles of Statesboro, GA, Buddy Riles and his wife Emily of Birmingham, AL and Meagan Phillips of Atlanta, GA and a sister Mary Leach of New Braunfels, TX.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. Phillips to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA or to The AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorder Center at Children's Health Care of Atlanta at https://choa.org/give.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
