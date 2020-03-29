John Leonard Richard, Jr., 88, of Albany, GA, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A private family interment will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Richard was born in Penn, PA on June 30, 1931. He joined the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Richard moved to Albany, GA from Bemiss, GA in 1962 and was employed with the Marine Corps Base as a machinist for thirty one years. He was a charter member of the Albany Model Airplane Club and loved to fish.
Survivors include his two sons, Michael "Mike" Richard of Albany, GA and Joseph "Joe" Richard of Lee County, GA, his three siblings, Dorothy Calisti, Kenny Richard and Bob Richard and his grandchildren, Caila (Jeremy) Wood, Caleb (Mandy) Richard, Benjamin Richard and Thomas Richard.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Richard to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Shriner's Hospitals for Children c/o Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA 31701.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
