John Sammons, Jr.

John William "Sonny" Sammons, Jr., 76, of Dawson passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in The Phoenix at Albany. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 29, 2019 in the Shellman Eastview Cemetery with Rev. Brad Savage officiating.
Sonny was born on October 17, 1942 in Tampa, FL the son of the late John William "Jake" and Jeanette Gay Sammons. He was a 2 year Veteran of the Georgia National Guard, former Mayor of Shellman, former owner of Southern Pine Interiors, a southern fiction author and a member of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, the mother of his children, Chrissilda Corley Sammons and a daughter, Juliette Sammons.
Survivors include a daughter, Suzanne (AL) Sudderth of Dawson, a son, John W. (Amy) Sammons, III of Weston, 3 sisters, Gail Moore of Pilot Point, TX, Patricia Wilkerson of Shellman and Jenny (Larry) Massey of Glennville, GA, 8 grandchildren, Gracie Sudderth, Ava Sudderth, Vivienne Sudderth, Christen Sammons, Jake Sammons, Laura Commander, Michael Bates and Mallory Bates and a great granddaughter, August Bates.
The family will receive friends after the service at Alvin and Debbie Jones residence at 3300 Pearl St. Shellman, GA 39886.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148 www.lunsfordfuneralhome.com
