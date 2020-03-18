John L. Sibley who departed this life on March 11, 2020 was the third child born to the late Rev. Walter C Sibley and Hattie Mae Holt Sibley in Albany, Georgia.
John was educated in the Dougherty County School System, graduating from Monroe High School in 1964. At the time of his death, he resided in Irvington, NJ
Funeral Services will be held on Friday March 20, 2020 at Perry's Funeral Home, Newark, NJ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first and second born siblings in that order: Jeannette Sibley Lightfoote and Walter C "Mack" Sibley, Jr.
He is survived by five children, Ricardo B. Sibley and Katrice S. Sibley both of Powder Springs, GA, Alfia L. Armstrong of Avondale Estates, GA, Toney Hicks and Gordon Paul of Albany, GA; His siblings, Willie Sibley and Ceaser Sibley both of Newark ,NJ, Mary Jane Sibley-Smith, Ben Sibley, George Sibley (Patricia), Charles Sibley, Victor W. Sibley, Loretta Sibley Shelton, Earnestine Sibley all of Albany, Ga, Bonita McGhee (Nicholas)of Houston, Texas, An uncle Edward Dawson, Aunts, Barbara Keaton (Donnis), and Rebecca Minter. Seven grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Perry Funeral Home of Newark, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Perry Funeral Home
Newark, New Jersey
973-824-9201
