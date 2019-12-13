Albany, GA
John Simmons
Mr. John Simmons, 66, of Albany, Georgia departed this life Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Albany, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. from the Greater Second Mt. Olive Faith Center, 103 Dewey Street, Albany, Georgia. Rev. Lorenzo Heard is the pastor and will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Georgia. His remains will lie in state at the church Saturday from 12:00 Noon to the service hour. The family will receive relatives and friends at 708 Branch Road, Albany, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.