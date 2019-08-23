John Gilbert Sorenson, 58, of Leesburg, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his residence. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Northgate Presbyterian. Pastor John Albano will officiate.
Born in Fort Lauderdale, FL, John graduated from Boca Raton High School 1979. He enlisted in the U.S Navy in 1979-83 as a Navy diver, and later graduated from FSU in 1987 with a degree in chemistry/physics. In 1988 he graduated from officer candidate school in San Diego, and retired from the Navy Reserve in 2009 after thirty years of service with numerous awards and two active duty recalls. He completed three Masters Degrees from American Military University (2002), Southern Polytechnic College (2009), and University of Alabama (2017). John was currently working for the Department of the Army, Defense Forensic Science Center on Fort Gillem.
Survivors include his wife Kathy Sorenson, his children Zac Suber, Niki Suber, and Sid Sorenson all of Lee County, two sisters Sandy Buchanan (Bill) of Boca Raton, FL, and Deana Kayworth (Tim) of Lorena, TX. Numerous nieces, nephews, and four step-siblings.
The family will receive friend's immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to Phoebe Hospice 320 Foundation Ln, Albany, GA 31707.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.