John T. Lanier of Warner Robins went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born to the late Etheridge and Gennie Morgan Lanier on February 13, 1939, in San Antonio, Texas, Mr. Lanier lived in Georgia for most of his adult life. Graduating from Galena Park High School in Houston, Texas in 1957, Mr. Lanier went on to earn degrees from Georgia Southern College and from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1975. Mr. Lanier loved the Lord and pastored Southern Baptist churches for 28 years. He was honored to have planted a new church in Albany known as the Gillionville Baptist Church.
With a love for aviation, Mr. Lanier graduated from the Warrant Officer Fixed Wing Flight School at Fort Rucker, Alabama, in 1966. It was there he met his wife and began a four-year enlistment in the U.S. Army as a Pilot. A decorated Vietnam War veteran, Mr. Lanier served two tours in the Mekong Delta. After previously serving churches full-time for several years, he returned to the aviation field and was employed with ASA, based in Macon. Mr. Lanier also served in the Civil Air Patrol as a Chaplain/Pilot and retired as a Lt. Col after 30 years. He was a member of the 39th Flight of Dadaelians at Robins AFB. Mr. Lanier's aviation career ended as a Flight Instructor out of the Perry Airport. He was forced to retire his wings when dementia stole his capabilities, but not his passion for flying.
His parents and twin daughters, Mary and Martha Lanier, precede Mr. Lanier in death.
He is survived by his wife, Etta Lanier, a son, John T. Lanier, Jr.; and three sisters, Carole Mason (Randall), Rogers, Arkansas; Mary Hale and Diane Nevill, Houston, Texas; four nieces and two nephews.
Visitation with Mr. Lanier's family will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating his life will immediately follow in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home in Warner Robins, Georgia. Afterward, Mr. Lanier will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens in Centerville. For friends and family unable to attend, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Special appreciation is extended to the Arbor Manor Assisted Living staff in Perry and to Encompass Hospice of Macon for the outstanding and compassionate care afforded to Mr. Lanier.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of John T. Lanier to the Houston Lake Baptist Church Building Fund, 2300 Highway 127 East, Perry, Georgia 31069.
