Mr. John Terry Willis, 68, of Worth County, died on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Ken Willis will officiate.
Mr. Willis was born on March 9, 1953 in Albany, Georgia. He had lived in Worth County most of his life and was a retired Manager for Fruehauf Trucking. Mr. Willis was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in the Vietnam war. He enjoyed collecting stamps, coins, going to church and spending time with his friends and family.
Survivors include his son, Jason Willis (Angel) of Ponte Vedra, Florida; grandchildren, Taylor Willis and Riley Willis; mother, Hazel Shaw of Highland, CA.; brothers, Kenneth Willis (Martha) of Worth County, Bobby Willis (Gladys) of Latroube, PA., and Mike Shaw (Lee) of Fremont, CA; sister, Pam Baird (Lester) of Doerun, GA.; A host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Willis was preceded in death by his father, John Tracy Willis; brother, Charles Willis; niece, Danielle Willis.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at Banks Funeral Home.
