John Thomas O'Brien, 68, of Albany, died Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home.
His memorial service will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Zorn Memorial Garden at First United Methodist Church.
Mr. O'Brien was born in Albany and lived most of his life here. He was a 1970 graduate of Albany High School and a graduate of the University of Georgia. He served in the US Army at the Panama Canal Zone. Mr. O'Brien was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He owned and operated Dougherty Abstract and Title Services. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack L. O'Brien and Marguerite James O'Brien, his sister, Peggy O'Brien Wiechens, and his brother, Michael James O'Brien.
Mr. O'Brien is survived by his wife: Beth Robertson O'Brien, Albany; daughter: Betsy O'Brien Parrish (Alan), Albany; son: Cody Robertson O'Brien (Ashley), London, England; grandchildren: Biz Parrish, Cannon Parrish, Wilkes Parrish, Quinn O'Brien; a brother: Pat O'Brien (Debbie), Fleming Island, FL.
Those desiring may send memorials to First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701, or to Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Ln., Albany, GA 31707.
