...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog.
* WHERE...The Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama, and portions
of southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
John Wayne Earley, 65 of Albany, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held 5:00 PM, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Putney.
Born in Valdosta, Wayne had lived most of his life in the Albany area. He was retired from Flowers Bakery. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Putney, he enjoyed playing golf and wood working.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jessie and Viola Earley and sister Donna Webb.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Earley, Albany, son, James Christopher Earley (Chandale), Sylvester, daughter, Amanda Wilson (fiancée Floyd Baxter), Fountain, FL, grandchildren, Kayla Ann Earley, Emily Jordan Earley, Rachel Leighan Earley, Jerry Lee Martin, Maddison Jane Martin, Gracie Pearl Earley, David Lee Conway, Jaden Matthew Conway, Kaylee Marie Conway, brothers, Frank James Earley (Ann), William Oilver Earley (Lillie) both of Putney, and his sister Joyce Castleberry, Moultrie, GA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.