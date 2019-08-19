Mrs. Johnnie Mae Green, 72, of Baconton, Georgia departed this life Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Wynfield Park Health & Rehabilitation, Albany, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from the St. Mary M.B.C., 6829 St. Mary's Road, Baconton, Georgia. Rev. Ananias Hopkins is the pastor and will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Her remains will lie in state at the church Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
Meadows Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-439-2262
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.